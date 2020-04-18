All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1967 Glen Echo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1967 Glen Echo Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

1967 Glen Echo Drive

1967 Glen Echo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1967 Glen Echo Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE** Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have any available units?
1967 Glen Echo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have?
Some of 1967 Glen Echo Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 Glen Echo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1967 Glen Echo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 Glen Echo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1967 Glen Echo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive offer parking?
No, 1967 Glen Echo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 Glen Echo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have a pool?
No, 1967 Glen Echo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1967 Glen Echo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1967 Glen Echo Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1967 Glen Echo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1967 Glen Echo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College