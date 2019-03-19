All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1964 Crestmoore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1964 Crestmoore Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1964 Crestmoore Drive

1964 Crestmoore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1964 Crestmoore Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, single bathroom home is move in ready! This beautifully renovated home features wood floors, granite tops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious backyard and large patio is ideal for entertaining. Stop by today and take a look for yourself. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have any available units?
1964 Crestmoore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have?
Some of 1964 Crestmoore Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1964 Crestmoore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1964 Crestmoore Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1964 Crestmoore Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1964 Crestmoore Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive offer parking?
No, 1964 Crestmoore Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1964 Crestmoore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have a pool?
No, 1964 Crestmoore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1964 Crestmoore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1964 Crestmoore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1964 Crestmoore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1964 Crestmoore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College