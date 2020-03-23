Rent Calculator
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1959 Laurel Ln
1959 Laurel Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1959 Laurel Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills
Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Must see won't last long
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1959 Laurel Ln have any available units?
1959 Laurel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
Is 1959 Laurel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1959 Laurel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1959 Laurel Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 1959 Laurel Ln offer parking?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1959 Laurel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1959 Laurel Ln have a pool?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1959 Laurel Ln have accessible units?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1959 Laurel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1959 Laurel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1959 Laurel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
