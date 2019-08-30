1958 Crestmoore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing rental in exciting Decatur! 4 bed/2 full bath w/ fenced backyard, perfect for pet owners! Tons of natural light, master suite has 3 sides of windows! Refinished hardwoods throughout, stunning master bath & large master closet! Spacious additional bedrooms, 2 year old roof & energy efficient windows, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, 2 year old electrical & plumbing, stained cabinets, designer backsplash & granite countertops, modern shower doors. New HVAC! Minutes from East Lake, East Atlanta, 285/20 & DT Decatur.