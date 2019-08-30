All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1958 Crestmoore Drive

1958 Crestmoore Drive
Location

1958 Crestmoore Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Amazing rental in exciting Decatur! 4 bed/2 full bath w/ fenced backyard, perfect for pet owners! Tons of natural light, master suite has 3 sides of windows! Refinished hardwoods throughout, stunning master bath & large master closet! Spacious additional bedrooms, 2 year old roof & energy efficient windows, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, 2 year old electrical & plumbing, stained cabinets, designer backsplash & granite countertops, modern shower doors. New HVAC! Minutes from East Lake, East Atlanta, 285/20 & DT Decatur.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

