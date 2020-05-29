Amenities

Make this 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms house the new place you call home! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1407059



Make this cute home in desirable East Lake Terrace the new place you call home! 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in quiet neighborhood. The spacious home features hardwoods floors, tons of charm, large backyard, and much more. The upstairs 4th bedroom could be used as a play room or office.



To Apply:

Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.



Rental Qualifications:

Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount

No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.

Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.

If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.



Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant



Section 8 Qualifications:



Minimum Credit Score of 550



Minimum Income Requirement 1200



No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years



No open judgments



For additional information, please call (770) 733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p



We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1922 Cannon Street is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com



