Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1922 Cannon Street

1922 Cannon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1922 Cannon Street, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Make this 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms house the new place you call home! - Register for a self-showing! Click or Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1407059

Make this cute home in desirable East Lake Terrace the new place you call home! 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in quiet neighborhood. The spacious home features hardwoods floors, tons of charm, large backyard, and much more. The upstairs 4th bedroom could be used as a play room or office.

To Apply:
Visit our website at www.myatlantarental.com. Select the Available Homes tab, locate the property, and click the Apply Now button in the description. The Application fee is $50 per occupant over 18 years old and is non-refundable.

Rental Qualifications:
Verifiable income must be 3x the monthly rental amount
No Felonies or Evictions within the past 5 years - You will be denied if you have any unpaid judgment.
Deposits vary dependent on applicants application, however, minimum required deposit equals to one month's rent.
If you have pets, there is $350 non-refundable pet deposit. Please note that some breed restrictions may apply.

Approval process is based on the most qualified applicant

Section 8 Qualifications:

Minimum Credit Score of 550

Minimum Income Requirement 1200

No evictions or felonies within the past 5 years

No open judgments

For additional information, please call (770) 733-1756. Office Hours are Monday Friday 8:30a 5:00p

We do not advertise on Craigslist. 1922 Cannon Street is currently being rented for $1190/mo by Citiside Properties, LLC. If you see an ad advertising a lower amount or listed on Craigslist, it is a scam. Accuracy can be verified by visiting www.myatlantarental.com

(RLNE3817365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1922 Cannon Street have any available units?
1922 Cannon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1922 Cannon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1922 Cannon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1922 Cannon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1922 Cannon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1922 Cannon Street offer parking?
No, 1922 Cannon Street does not offer parking.
Does 1922 Cannon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1922 Cannon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1922 Cannon Street have a pool?
No, 1922 Cannon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1922 Cannon Street have accessible units?
No, 1922 Cannon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1922 Cannon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1922 Cannon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1922 Cannon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1922 Cannon Street does not have units with air conditioning.

