1897 Canterbury Street
Last updated March 24 2019 at 8:04 PM

1897 Canterbury Street

1897 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

1897 Canterbury Street, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate 2Bed/1Bath with Bonus room home. This home situated in a desirable center park community is within close proximity to The Gallery at South DeKalb and classic restaurants like Gutbusters and Red Lobster, major retailers and right off major interstates! Monthly rent is $1,100 per month.

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1897 Canterbury Street have any available units?
1897 Canterbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1897 Canterbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
1897 Canterbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1897 Canterbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1897 Canterbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 1897 Canterbury Street offer parking?
No, 1897 Canterbury Street does not offer parking.
Does 1897 Canterbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1897 Canterbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1897 Canterbury Street have a pool?
No, 1897 Canterbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 1897 Canterbury Street have accessible units?
No, 1897 Canterbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1897 Canterbury Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1897 Canterbury Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1897 Canterbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1897 Canterbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
