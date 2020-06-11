Rent Calculator
1883 La Mesa Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM
1883 La Mesa Lane
1883 La Mesa Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1883 La Mesa Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
VACANT-Ready Now! Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane have any available units?
1883 La Mesa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 1883 La Mesa Lane have?
Some of 1883 La Mesa Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1883 La Mesa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1883 La Mesa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 La Mesa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1883 La Mesa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1883 La Mesa Lane offers parking.
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 La Mesa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane have a pool?
No, 1883 La Mesa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane have accessible units?
No, 1883 La Mesa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1883 La Mesa Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1883 La Mesa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1883 La Mesa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
