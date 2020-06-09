All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1865 S Columbia Place

1865 South Columbia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1865 South Columbia Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
'Ready now, vacant!' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1865 S Columbia Place have any available units?
1865 S Columbia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1865 S Columbia Place have?
Some of 1865 S Columbia Place's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1865 S Columbia Place currently offering any rent specials?
1865 S Columbia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1865 S Columbia Place pet-friendly?
No, 1865 S Columbia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1865 S Columbia Place offer parking?
No, 1865 S Columbia Place does not offer parking.
Does 1865 S Columbia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1865 S Columbia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1865 S Columbia Place have a pool?
No, 1865 S Columbia Place does not have a pool.
Does 1865 S Columbia Place have accessible units?
No, 1865 S Columbia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1865 S Columbia Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1865 S Columbia Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1865 S Columbia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1865 S Columbia Place does not have units with air conditioning.

