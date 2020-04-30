1855 Long Drive

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

A stunning renovated home for rent. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home sits on a large beautiful wooded and fenced lot. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the new designer kitchen which looks out into the open living/dining room. No detail was spared in the renovation of this home. Enjoy the professionally landscaped and fenced yard, located close to Downtown ATL, Decatur, East Lake, East Atlanta Village. No HUD or Section 8 applications. Renters insurance required. Renter is responsible for all utilities. Vacant now and available.