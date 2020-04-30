All apartments in Candler-McAfee
1855 Long Drive

1855 Long Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Long Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
accepts section 8
A stunning renovated home for rent. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. This home sits on a large beautiful wooded and fenced lot. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in the new designer kitchen which looks out into the open living/dining room. No detail was spared in the renovation of this home. Enjoy the professionally landscaped and fenced yard, located close to Downtown ATL, Decatur, East Lake, East Atlanta Village. No HUD or Section 8 applications. Renters insurance required. Renter is responsible for all utilities. Vacant now and available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Long Drive have any available units?
1855 Long Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1855 Long Drive have?
Some of 1855 Long Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Long Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Long Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Long Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1855 Long Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1855 Long Drive offer parking?
No, 1855 Long Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1855 Long Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 Long Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Long Drive have a pool?
No, 1855 Long Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1855 Long Drive have accessible units?
No, 1855 Long Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Long Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 Long Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 Long Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 Long Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
