1846 Shamrock Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM
1846 Shamrock Drive
1846 Shamrock Drive
Location
1846 Shamrock Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Wonderfully renovated three bedroom, one bathroom home in Decatur! Call today, this won't last long! *Please note, renter's insurance is required for this property*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive have any available units?
1846 Shamrock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 1846 Shamrock Drive have?
Some of 1846 Shamrock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1846 Shamrock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Shamrock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Shamrock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Shamrock Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive offer parking?
No, 1846 Shamrock Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Shamrock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive have a pool?
No, 1846 Shamrock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1846 Shamrock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1846 Shamrock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Shamrock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 Shamrock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College