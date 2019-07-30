All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Last updated July 30 2019 at 1:31 AM

1840 Glenhill Place

1840 Glenhill Place · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Glenhill Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BONUS ROOM
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Glenhill Place have any available units?
1840 Glenhill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
Is 1840 Glenhill Place currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Glenhill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Glenhill Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 Glenhill Place is pet friendly.
Does 1840 Glenhill Place offer parking?
No, 1840 Glenhill Place does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Glenhill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Glenhill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Glenhill Place have a pool?
No, 1840 Glenhill Place does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Glenhill Place have accessible units?
No, 1840 Glenhill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Glenhill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Glenhill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Glenhill Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Glenhill Place does not have units with air conditioning.
