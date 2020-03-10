Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1782 Rosewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1782 Rosewood Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1782 Rosewood Road
1782 Rosewood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1782 Rosewood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that was just renovated! Gorgeous kitchen, with wonderfully detailed bathrooms. Call today, this won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have any available units?
1782 Rosewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 1782 Rosewood Road have?
Some of 1782 Rosewood Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1782 Rosewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Rosewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Rosewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Rosewood Road offers parking.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have a pool?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have accessible units?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Rosewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Candler-McAfee 2 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Parking
Candler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Athens, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Braselton, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Panthersville, GA
Monroe, GA
Mableton, GA
Jackson, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Griffin, GA
Carrollton, GA
Redan, GA
Hampton, GA
Tyrone, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University
Morehouse College