All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1782 Rosewood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1782 Rosewood Road
Last updated March 10 2020 at 4:14 AM

1782 Rosewood Road

1782 Rosewood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1782 Rosewood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that was just renovated! Gorgeous kitchen, with wonderfully detailed bathrooms. Call today, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Rosewood Road have any available units?
1782 Rosewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1782 Rosewood Road have?
Some of 1782 Rosewood Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Rosewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Rosewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Rosewood Road pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Rosewood Road offers parking.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have a pool?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have accessible units?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Rosewood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1782 Rosewood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1782 Rosewood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College