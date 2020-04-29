Rent Calculator
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1489 Snapfinger Road
Last updated April 29 2020
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1489 Snapfinger Road
1489 Snapfinger Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1489 Snapfinger Road, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy and comfortable single level home with a lots of hardwood floors and screened in porch!
Great starter home located close to parks, shopping and the interstate!!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road have any available units?
1489 Snapfinger Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Candler-McAfee, GA
.
What amenities does 1489 Snapfinger Road have?
Some of 1489 Snapfinger Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1489 Snapfinger Road currently offering any rent specials?
1489 Snapfinger Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1489 Snapfinger Road pet-friendly?
No, 1489 Snapfinger Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee
.
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road offer parking?
Yes, 1489 Snapfinger Road offers parking.
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1489 Snapfinger Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road have a pool?
No, 1489 Snapfinger Road does not have a pool.
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road have accessible units?
No, 1489 Snapfinger Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1489 Snapfinger Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1489 Snapfinger Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1489 Snapfinger Road does not have units with air conditioning.
