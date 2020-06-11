482 Kerri Anne Drive

Amenities
Recently remodeled cottage home in December 2015!!! Great floor plan!
- 3 bedroom (Master bedroom, 2 smaller bedrooms)
- 2 bath (Master bath, Hallway bath)
- 1 car garage
- Vinyl plank flooring through out except for bedrooms
- Located across the street from Eastside Elementary School in Cairo.
Easy access to job centers:
- Tallahassee, FL (25 miles / 28 minutes to the north side of Tallahassee)
- Thomasville, GA (14 miles / 20 minutes).
- Bainbridge, GA (25 miles / 30 minutes)
Contact Chris @ 850-583-1654 for details.
