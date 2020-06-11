All apartments in Cairo
482 Kerri Anne Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

482 Kerri Anne Drive

482 Kerri Anne Drive · (850) 583-1654
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

482 Kerri Anne Drive, Cairo, GA 39828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently remodeled cottage home in December 2015!!! Great floor plan!

- 3 bedroom (Master bedroom, 2 smaller bedrooms)
- 2 bath (Master bath, Hallway bath)
- 1 car garage
- Vinyl plank flooring through out except for bedrooms
- Located across the street from Eastside Elementary School in Cairo.

Easy access to job centers:
- Tallahassee, FL (25 miles / 28 minutes to the north side of Tallahassee)
- Thomasville, GA (14 miles / 20 minutes).
- Bainbridge, GA (25 miles / 30 minutes)

Contact Chris @ 850-583-1654 for details.
3 bed 2 bath single family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have any available units?
482 Kerri Anne Drive has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have?
Some of 482 Kerri Anne Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 482 Kerri Anne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
482 Kerri Anne Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Kerri Anne Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 482 Kerri Anne Drive is pet friendly.
Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 482 Kerri Anne Drive does offer parking.
Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 482 Kerri Anne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have a pool?
No, 482 Kerri Anne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have accessible units?
No, 482 Kerri Anne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 482 Kerri Anne Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Kerri Anne Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 482 Kerri Anne Drive has units with air conditioning.
