508 Manchester Ln- Great Location in Established Neighborhood - Home is in an established neighborhood. Minutes from I-75, Robins AFB,schools, shopping and so much more. 3 bedrooms 2 baths plus separate dining room. Kitchen has eating area and comes with all electric appliances.Neighborhood playground within walking distance Home will have fresh paint and be move in ready.



(RLNE5761597)