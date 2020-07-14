Rent Calculator
Last updated July 14 2020
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8052 Burkhalter Rd.
8052 Burkhalter Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8052 Burkhalter Road, Bulloch County, GA 30461
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Family/Professional, 3 bed/2 bath $1,200/m, no pets please - Family/Professional, 3 bed/2 bath $1,200/m, no pets please
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5885878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. have any available units?
8052 Burkhalter Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bulloch County, GA
.
Is 8052 Burkhalter Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8052 Burkhalter Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8052 Burkhalter Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bulloch County
.
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. offer parking?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. have a pool?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8052 Burkhalter Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8052 Burkhalter Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
