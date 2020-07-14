All apartments in Bulloch County
240 Booster Blvd.

240 Booster Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

240 Booster Boulevard, Bulloch County, GA 30458

240 Booster Blvd. Available 08/04/20 AVAILABLE FALL - Student, Fall

(RLNE5780197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Booster Blvd. have any available units?
240 Booster Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulloch County, GA.
Is 240 Booster Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
240 Booster Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Booster Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bulloch County.
Does 240 Booster Blvd. offer parking?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 240 Booster Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Booster Blvd. have a pool?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 240 Booster Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Booster Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Booster Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Booster Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
