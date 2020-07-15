All apartments in Bulloch County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1613 Rebekah Rd

1613 Rebekah Road · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Rebekah Road, Bulloch County, GA 30458

1613 Rebekah Rd Available 08/04/20 4 bed/4 bath, Available Fall, $1,400/m - Family/Professional OR Student
4 bed/4 bath for $1,400/m

(RLNE5764210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Rebekah Rd have any available units?
1613 Rebekah Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bulloch County, GA.
Is 1613 Rebekah Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Rebekah Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Rebekah Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bulloch County.
Does 1613 Rebekah Rd offer parking?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Rebekah Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Rebekah Rd have a pool?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Rebekah Rd have accessible units?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Rebekah Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1613 Rebekah Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1613 Rebekah Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
