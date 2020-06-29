244 Lake Lily Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - Property Id: 317011



This stunning townhome is located in desired Buckhead East. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood flooring throughout lower level, granite counter tops & stainless appliances in open kitchen. Master bathroom has a 5' walk in shower, double vanities in cultured marble, laundry room upstairs, screened in back patio, garage and much more. Walk to park and Elementary School. Also access to community pool and park down the street. Dog park short walk as well.



Appliances include Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer and dryer.

