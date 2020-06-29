All apartments in Bryan County
244 Lake Lily Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

244 Lake Lily Dr

244 Lake Lily Dr · (845) 893-1348
Location

244 Lake Lily Dr, Bryan County, GA 31324

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1500 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1453 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom townhome - Property Id: 317011

This stunning townhome is located in desired Buckhead East. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood flooring throughout lower level, granite counter tops & stainless appliances in open kitchen. Master bathroom has a 5' walk in shower, double vanities in cultured marble, laundry room upstairs, screened in back patio, garage and much more. Walk to park and Elementary School. Also access to community pool and park down the street. Dog park short walk as well.

Appliances include Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer and dryer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/244-lake-lily-dr-richmond-hill-ga/317011
Property Id 317011

(RLNE5959983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Lake Lily Dr have any available units?
244 Lake Lily Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 Lake Lily Dr have?
Some of 244 Lake Lily Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Lake Lily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
244 Lake Lily Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Lake Lily Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Lake Lily Dr is pet friendly.
Does 244 Lake Lily Dr offer parking?
Yes, 244 Lake Lily Dr offers parking.
Does 244 Lake Lily Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Lake Lily Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Lake Lily Dr have a pool?
Yes, 244 Lake Lily Dr has a pool.
Does 244 Lake Lily Dr have accessible units?
No, 244 Lake Lily Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Lake Lily Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Lake Lily Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Lake Lily Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Lake Lily Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
