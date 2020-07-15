Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments nest technology online portal package receiving playground putting green volleyball court yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors. Entertaining family and friends has never been so much fun. Enjoy cooking in your fully equipped eat in kitchen and spread out in your spacious home with all the living space your heart desires!