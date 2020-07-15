Lanier Landing

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18 years old
Deposit: $300 up to two months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.