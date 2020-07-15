All apartments in Brunswick
Find more places like Lanier Landing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brunswick, GA
/
Lanier Landing
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Lanier Landing

820 Scranton Rd · (224) 435-4760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brunswick
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA 31525

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1094 sqft

Unit 1606 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1196 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lanier Landing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
nest technology
online portal
package receiving
playground
putting green
volleyball court
yoga
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors. Entertaining family and friends has never been so much fun. Enjoy cooking in your fully equipped eat in kitchen and spread out in your spacious home with all the living space your heart desires!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18 years old
Deposit: $300 up to two months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lanier Landing have any available units?
Lanier Landing has 2 units available starting at $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lanier Landing have?
Some of Lanier Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and putting green. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lanier Landing currently offering any rent specials?
Lanier Landing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lanier Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, Lanier Landing is pet friendly.
Does Lanier Landing offer parking?
Yes, Lanier Landing offers parking.
Does Lanier Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lanier Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lanier Landing have a pool?
Yes, Lanier Landing has a pool.
Does Lanier Landing have accessible units?
Yes, Lanier Landing has accessible units.
Does Lanier Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lanier Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does Lanier Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lanier Landing has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Lanier Landing?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive
Brunswick, GA 31525
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr
Brunswick, GA 31525
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave
Brunswick, GA 31525

Similar Pages

Brunswick 1 BedroomsBrunswick 2 Bedrooms
Brunswick Apartments with ParkingBrunswick Dog Friendly Apartments
Brunswick Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GASt. Simons, GAKingsland, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Coastal GeorgiaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville UniversityUniversity of North Florida
Savannah College of Art and Design
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity