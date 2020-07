Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse concierge e-payments package receiving playground volleyball court

Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual dining, convenient shopping, and an abundance of green space and coastal living in Southern Georgia. The most comfortable and affordable apartments in town won’t be available for long!