This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated. Stepping through the front door; you enter directly into the great room and the kitchen is located to the left; the laundry closet to the right; and, 2 small bedrooms directly ahead and to the far left back wall is the full bathroom. You have an assigned parking spot along with use of the courtyard and your own BBQ grill. We require our application along with a $50 cash application fee. You need to gross at least 3 times the rent amount, have good credit and a good rental history. No pets are allowed. Thank you.