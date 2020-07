Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub fireplace oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill bocce court business center green community hot tub putting green smoke-free community yoga

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Mille Brookhaven Apartment Homes is a luxury apartment community centrally located near Brookhaven, Buckhead, and only minutes away from downtown and the Midtown financial district. The Mille Brookhaven also offers easy freeway access to I-85, I-75 and GA 400. Discover the balance between life, work, and play in one of our Studio, 1, 2, or 3 bedroom floor plans. Our homes include interior designs that embrace modern convenience and style with chef-inspired gourmet kitchens that include stainless steel appliances. Living spaces flow seamlessly into the grand wraparound balconies and terraces that expand living and entertaining to the outdoors. Residents are invited to relax in the pool and enjoy free Wi-Fi in our common areas. The Mille Brookhaven is a pet friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions.