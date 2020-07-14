The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe elevator gym pool bbq/grill bike storage package receiving garage parking 24hr maintenance bocce court game room internet access lobby media room pool table tennis court

RENOVATED UNITS COMING SOON!



Experience life without limit in a community of stunning apartments in Brookhaven, GA when you visit The GoodWynn at Town Brookhaven. Discover a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom floorplans featuring updated modern interior features. With an abundance of restaurants and shopping within walking distance of the Town Brookhaven community, there’s never a shortage of entertainment. Easily explore every area of Atlanta by traveling to Buckhead, Midtown, and Sandy Springs via the conveniently located Marta station a ½ mile down the street. Experience the serenity of our Zero-Entry Pool complete with Grill Stations, break a sweat in our Two-Story Health and Fitness Studio, or complete your latest project in the comfort of our Cyber Cafe & Coffee Bar. Your furry friends are welcome too, as we accept pets of all sizes! Experience a home that sets the standard for Carefree Living at The GoodWynn at Town Brookhaven and schedule your personal tour today!