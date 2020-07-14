All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM

Open Now until 7pm
705 Town Blvd · (404) 476-5853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 560 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 892 sqft

Unit 371 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 471 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Unit 546 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Unit 156 · Avail. Oct 7

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1428 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bocce court
game room
internet access
lobby
media room
pool table
tennis court
RENOVATED UNITS COMING SOON!

Experience life without limit in a community of stunning apartments in Brookhaven, GA when you visit The GoodWynn at Town Brookhaven. Discover a variety of spacious one and two-bedroom floorplans featuring updated modern interior features. With an abundance of restaurants and shopping within walking distance of the Town Brookhaven community, there’s never a shortage of entertainment. Easily explore every area of Atlanta by traveling to Buckhead, Midtown, and Sandy Springs via the conveniently located Marta station a ½ mile down the street. Experience the serenity of our Zero-Entry Pool complete with Grill Stations, break a sweat in our Two-Story Health and Fitness Studio, or complete your latest project in the comfort of our Cyber Cafe & Coffee Bar. Your furry friends are welcome too, as we accept pets of all sizes! Experience a home that sets the standard for Carefree Living at The GoodWynn at Town Brookhaven and schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have any available units?
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM has 32 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have?
Some of The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM currently offering any rent specials?
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM pet-friendly?
Yes, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM is pet friendly.
Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM offer parking?
Yes, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM offers parking.
Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have a pool?
Yes, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM has a pool.
Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have accessible units?
No, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM does not have accessible units.
Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM has units with dishwashers.
Does The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM has units with air conditioning.

