Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible gym pet friendly package receiving smoke-free community

Our community offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans that include private washers and dryers, balconies or patios, central air and heating, ceiling fans, and extra storage space. Come take a look at our newly renovated homes that include all new Shaker-style cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless appliances, wood-inspired flooring, new paint, and plush carpeting. Enjoy a walk around our quiet landscaped grounds shaded by mature trees, or enjoy a refreshing dip in one of the two swimming pools. And with opportunities for recreation and relaxation at adjacent Briarwood Park, you'll enjoy a full life right here at Magnolia Gardens.