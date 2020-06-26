4155 Fischer Way

Amenities
3 Level Brookhaven Townhouse Featuring 10 ft Ceilings & Hardwood Floors on Main - Chef's Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Dark Wood Cabinets, SS Appliances, Pantry - Breakfast Bar Open to Great Room w/Built-Ins, Fplc, & Surround Sound - Formal Dining Rm - Spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Area, Bath Features Large Shower w/Body Spray, TV in Mirror of Dbl Vanity, Custom Closet System - Guest Ste Up w/Dbl Closets - Terrace Lvl Bedrm & Ba - 2 Car Garage - Sec Sys - Clubhouse, Pool, 2.5 A Green Space W/Lake. Kittredge Magnet Grades 4-6. Walk to Murphy Candler Park.