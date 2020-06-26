All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 4155 Fischer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
4155 Fischer Way
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

4155 Fischer Way

4155 Fischer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

4155 Fischer Way, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3 Level Brookhaven Townhouse Featuring 10 ft Ceilings & Hardwood Floors on Main - Chef's Kitchen w/Granite Counters, Dark Wood Cabinets, SS Appliances, Pantry - Breakfast Bar Open to Great Room w/Built-Ins, Fplc, & Surround Sound - Formal Dining Rm - Spacious Master Suite w/Sitting Area, Bath Features Large Shower w/Body Spray, TV in Mirror of Dbl Vanity, Custom Closet System - Guest Ste Up w/Dbl Closets - Terrace Lvl Bedrm & Ba - 2 Car Garage - Sec Sys - Clubhouse, Pool, 2.5 A Green Space W/Lake. Kittredge Magnet Grades 4-6. Walk to Murphy Candler Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4155 Fischer Way have any available units?
4155 Fischer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 4155 Fischer Way have?
Some of 4155 Fischer Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4155 Fischer Way currently offering any rent specials?
4155 Fischer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4155 Fischer Way pet-friendly?
No, 4155 Fischer Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 4155 Fischer Way offer parking?
Yes, 4155 Fischer Way offers parking.
Does 4155 Fischer Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4155 Fischer Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4155 Fischer Way have a pool?
Yes, 4155 Fischer Way has a pool.
Does 4155 Fischer Way have accessible units?
No, 4155 Fischer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4155 Fischer Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4155 Fischer Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4155 Fischer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4155 Fischer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College