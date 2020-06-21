3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

Amenities
Awesome location, Brookhaven living!! Short distance to Chamblee Middle and Charter High school. Sanitizing HVAC system with UV disinfectant light and HEPA filter for heightened health security. Remodeled kitchen solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, ss appliances, farmhouse sink. Remodeled bathroom with double vanity and rain shower head with additional hand nozzle. Large deck for entertaining or enjoying afternoon sunset. Lawn care and pest control included in lease. Washer/Dryer hookup and extra refrigerator and storage cabinet on deck in garage.