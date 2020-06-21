All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:34 PM

3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road

3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road · (770) 310-5125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven, GA 30341
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome location, Brookhaven living!! Short distance to Chamblee Middle and Charter High school. Sanitizing HVAC system with UV disinfectant light and HEPA filter for heightened health security. Remodeled kitchen solid wood cabinets, granite countertops, ss appliances, farmhouse sink. Remodeled bathroom with double vanity and rain shower head with additional hand nozzle. Large deck for entertaining or enjoying afternoon sunset. Lawn care and pest control included in lease. Washer/Dryer hookup and extra refrigerator and storage cabinet on deck in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have any available units?
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have?
Some of 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road currently offering any rent specials?
3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road pet-friendly?
No, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road offer parking?
Yes, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does offer parking.
Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have a pool?
No, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does not have a pool.
Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have accessible units?
No, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3978 Chamblee Dunwoody Road has units with air conditioning.
