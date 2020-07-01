Rent Calculator
3915 Ashford Lake Court NE
3915 Ashford Lake Court Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3915 Ashford Lake Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
4 Bedroom 3 full baths town home. End unit. Separate dining, Family Room with fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have any available units?
3915 Ashford Lake Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have?
Some of 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Ashford Lake Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE offers parking.
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have a pool?
No, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Ashford Lake Court NE does not have units with air conditioning.
