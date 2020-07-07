3693 NE Lambert Lane NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RARE Rental Find in Brookhaven's Danbury Parc! Luxury 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End-Unit Townhome, Great location! QUIET & CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING! You will love the bright, open living spaces and the enormous Master suite. Modern kitchen features SS appliances, granite counter tops, gas range & breakfast area, perfect for entertaining. True upstairs Master retreat w two-way fireplace, sitting room & en suite w double vanity, separate soaking tub and walk-in shower. Hardwoods, deck & 2 car garage. Downstairs w street-level entry, large bedroom w full bath and exterior patio.