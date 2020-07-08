All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

3677 Shadow Ln

3677 Shadow Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

3677 Shadow Ln NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sexton Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
media room
sauna
Beautiful brick ranch home located in HOT Sexton Woods. Great Chamblee location! Close to shopping, parks and restaurants. Open floorplan, spacious vaulted living room with sliding doors to the back deck and private fenced backyard, additional living space perfect for play room or media room,hardwood floors, updated kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and separate dining room. Master suite features en-suite, bathroom with spa tub and spacious closets. Two additional bedrooms and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 Shadow Ln have any available units?
3677 Shadow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3677 Shadow Ln have?
Some of 3677 Shadow Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 Shadow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3677 Shadow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 Shadow Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3677 Shadow Ln offer parking?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3677 Shadow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 Shadow Ln have a pool?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3677 Shadow Ln have accessible units?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 Shadow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3677 Shadow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3677 Shadow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

