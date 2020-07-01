3677 Shadow Lane NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub media room sauna

Beautiful brick ranch home located in HOT Sexton Woods. Great Chamblee location! Close to shopping, parks and restaurants. Open floorplan, spacious vaulted living room with sliding doors to the back deck and private fenced backyard, additional living space perfect for play room or media room,hardwood floors, updated kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and separate dining room. Master suite features en-suite, bathroom with spa tub and spacious closets. Two additional bedrooms and full bath.