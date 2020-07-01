All apartments in Brookhaven
3677 Shadow Lane NE
3677 Shadow Lane NE

3677 Shadow Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3677 Shadow Lane Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sexton Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
media room
sauna
Beautiful brick ranch home located in HOT Sexton Woods. Great Chamblee location! Close to shopping, parks and restaurants. Open floorplan, spacious vaulted living room with sliding doors to the back deck and private fenced backyard, additional living space perfect for play room or media room,hardwood floors, updated kitchen includes: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry and separate dining room. Master suite features en-suite, bathroom with spa tub and spacious closets. Two additional bedrooms and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have any available units?
3677 Shadow Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have?
Some of 3677 Shadow Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3677 Shadow Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3677 Shadow Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3677 Shadow Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 3677 Shadow Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 3677 Shadow Lane NE offers parking.
Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3677 Shadow Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have a pool?
No, 3677 Shadow Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 3677 Shadow Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3677 Shadow Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3677 Shadow Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3677 Shadow Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.

