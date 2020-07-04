All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

3628 Brookleigh Lane

3628 Brooleigh Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3628 Brooleigh Lane Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Beautiful well built Townhome in Brookhaven convenient to shops and dining. Chef kitchen w/SS appls, silestone counters, tile backsplash & wonderful island w/breakfast bar. Open floorplan makes entertaining easy. Spacious dining and wonderful family room with fireplc. Master bedrm w/trey ceiling & sitting area, mstr bath with his/her vanities, jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower. Secondary bdrm up w/private bath. Finished basement w/den, 3rd bdrm & full bath. Framed elevator shaft. 2 car garage. Tons of upgrades!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have any available units?
3628 Brookleigh Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have?
Some of 3628 Brookleigh Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3628 Brookleigh Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3628 Brookleigh Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3628 Brookleigh Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3628 Brookleigh Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3628 Brookleigh Lane offers parking.
Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3628 Brookleigh Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have a pool?
No, 3628 Brookleigh Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have accessible units?
No, 3628 Brookleigh Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3628 Brookleigh Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3628 Brookleigh Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3628 Brookleigh Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

