3628 Brookleigh Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Beautiful well built Townhome in Brookhaven convenient to shops and dining. Chef kitchen w/SS appls, silestone counters, tile backsplash & wonderful island w/breakfast bar. Open floorplan makes entertaining easy. Spacious dining and wonderful family room with fireplc. Master bedrm w/trey ceiling & sitting area, mstr bath with his/her vanities, jacuzzi tub & walk-in shower. Secondary bdrm up w/private bath. Finished basement w/den, 3rd bdrm & full bath. Framed elevator shaft. 2 car garage. Tons of upgrades!