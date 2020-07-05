All apartments in Brookhaven
3571 Sunderland Cir

3571 Sunderland Cir NE · No Longer Available
Location

3571 Sunderland Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Updated Traditional 5 Bedrm 3.5 Baths, Hardwd Flrs on Main & Upper Level, Foyer, Frml Living Rm & Dining Rm, Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Area Opens to Large Vaulted Family Room w/ Fireplace, Laundry Rm, Bedroom on Main, Full Bath, Upper Level Master w/ His/Her Closets, Master Bathrm, 3 Additional Bedrms, Hall Bath, Large Finished Terrace Level w/ Half Bath & Fireplace, Deck w/ Screened Porch Overlooks Large Private Backyrd, 2 Car Garage, Montgomery Elementary, Swim/Tennis Available, Close to GA 400 & Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3571 Sunderland Cir have any available units?
3571 Sunderland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3571 Sunderland Cir have?
Some of 3571 Sunderland Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3571 Sunderland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3571 Sunderland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3571 Sunderland Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3571 Sunderland Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3571 Sunderland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3571 Sunderland Cir offers parking.
Does 3571 Sunderland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3571 Sunderland Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3571 Sunderland Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3571 Sunderland Cir has a pool.
Does 3571 Sunderland Cir have accessible units?
No, 3571 Sunderland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3571 Sunderland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3571 Sunderland Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3571 Sunderland Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3571 Sunderland Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

