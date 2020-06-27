All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

3569 Blair Circle NE

3569 Blair Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3569 Blair Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
NO showings at this time due to virus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3569 Blair Circle NE have any available units?
3569 Blair Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3569 Blair Circle NE have?
Some of 3569 Blair Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3569 Blair Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
3569 Blair Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3569 Blair Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 3569 Blair Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3569 Blair Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 3569 Blair Circle NE offers parking.
Does 3569 Blair Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3569 Blair Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3569 Blair Circle NE have a pool?
No, 3569 Blair Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 3569 Blair Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 3569 Blair Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3569 Blair Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3569 Blair Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3569 Blair Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3569 Blair Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
