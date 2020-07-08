3565 Blair Circle NE

3565 Blair Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319 North Brookhaven
L I V E L U X U R Y | UPGRADED TO HIGHEST STANDARDS | END UNIT TOWNHOME + BOSCHE APPLIANCE PACKAGE + GAS COOKTOP + CUSTOM CABINETRY + KITCHEN ISLAND W/DUAL WATERFALL EDGE | CUSTOM CLOSET SYSTEMS + DESIGNER LIGHTING + SITE FINISHED OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT | MASTER BEDROOM + DUAL MASTER CLOSETS + SHOW-STOPPING EUROPEAN WET ROOM STYLE BATH | SECONDARY BEDROOMS W/EN SUITE BATHS + QUARZ COUNTERTOPS + FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWER SURROUNDS + CUSTOM TILEWORK | CLOSE TO 8 RESTAURANTS + 1 MILE FROM WHOLE FOODS + ACROSS THE STREET FROM BLACKBURN PARK
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
