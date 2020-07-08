All apartments in Brookhaven
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3565 Blair Circle NE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 12:38 AM

3565 Blair Circle NE

3565 Blair Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3565 Blair Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
L I V E L U X U R Y | UPGRADED TO HIGHEST STANDARDS | END UNIT TOWNHOME + BOSCHE APPLIANCE PACKAGE + GAS COOKTOP + CUSTOM CABINETRY + KITCHEN ISLAND W/DUAL WATERFALL EDGE | CUSTOM CLOSET SYSTEMS + DESIGNER LIGHTING + SITE FINISHED OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT | MASTER BEDROOM + DUAL MASTER CLOSETS + SHOW-STOPPING EUROPEAN WET ROOM STYLE BATH | SECONDARY BEDROOMS W/EN SUITE BATHS + QUARZ COUNTERTOPS + FRAMELESS GLASS SHOWER SURROUNDS + CUSTOM TILEWORK | CLOSE TO 8 RESTAURANTS + 1 MILE FROM WHOLE FOODS + ACROSS THE STREET FROM BLACKBURN PARK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Blair Circle NE have any available units?
3565 Blair Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3565 Blair Circle NE have?
Some of 3565 Blair Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Blair Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Blair Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Blair Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 3565 Blair Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3565 Blair Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Blair Circle NE offers parking.
Does 3565 Blair Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3565 Blair Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Blair Circle NE have a pool?
No, 3565 Blair Circle NE does not have a pool.
Does 3565 Blair Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 3565 Blair Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Blair Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 Blair Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3565 Blair Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3565 Blair Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.

