Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:47 AM

3499 Sunderland Circle NE

3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast · (404) 308-0829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit. w/ Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Area w/ Bay Window, Walk-in Pantry, Family Room w/ Fireplace Opens to Large Patio, Large Master Suite, Master Bathroom, 2 Add. Bedrooms, Hall Bath, Large Finished Terrace Level w/ Fireplace (could be 4th Bedroom), Full Bath, Laundry, Patio Overlooks Large Private Backyrd, 2 Car Garage, Montgomery Elementary, Swim/Tennis Available, Close to I-285, GA 400, Perimeter Mall, Restaurants and Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have any available units?
3499 Sunderland Circle NE has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have?
Some of 3499 Sunderland Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3499 Sunderland Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
3499 Sunderland Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 Sunderland Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE has a pool.
Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3499 Sunderland Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3499 Sunderland Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
