3499 Sunderland Cir

Amenities
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit. w/ Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Area w/ Bay Window, Walk-in Pantry, Family Room w/ Fireplace Opens to Large Patio, Large Master Suite, Master Bathroom, 2 Add. Bedrooms, Hall Bath, Large Finished Terrace Level w/ Fireplace (could be 4th Bedroom), Full Bath, Laundry, Patio Overlooks Large Private Backyrd, 2 Car Garage, Montgomery Elementary, Swim/Tennis Available, Close to I-285, GA 400, Perimeter Mall, Restaurants and Hospitals.