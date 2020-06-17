All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 3499 Sunderland Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
3499 Sunderland Cir
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

3499 Sunderland Cir

3499 Sunderland Cir NE · (404) 308-0829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
North Brookhaven
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

3499 Sunderland Cir NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
North Brookhaven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit. w/ Granite Counters, New Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Area w/ Bay Window, Walk-in Pantry, Family Room w/ Fireplace Opens to Large Patio, Large Master Suite, Master Bathroom, 2 Add. Bedrooms, Hall Bath, Large Finished Terrace Level w/ Fireplace (could be 4th Bedroom), Full Bath, Laundry, Patio Overlooks Large Private Backyrd, 2 Car Garage, Montgomery Elementary, Swim/Tennis Available, Close to I-285, GA 400, Perimeter Mall, Restaurants and Hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3499 Sunderland Cir have any available units?
3499 Sunderland Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3499 Sunderland Cir have?
Some of 3499 Sunderland Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3499 Sunderland Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3499 Sunderland Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3499 Sunderland Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3499 Sunderland Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3499 Sunderland Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Cir offers parking.
Does 3499 Sunderland Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3499 Sunderland Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3499 Sunderland Cir have a pool?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Cir has a pool.
Does 3499 Sunderland Cir have accessible units?
No, 3499 Sunderland Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3499 Sunderland Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3499 Sunderland Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3499 Sunderland Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3499 Sunderland Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3499 Sunderland Cir?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Magnolia Gardens
3460 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrookhaven Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GA
Woodstock, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GAGriffin, GAMableton, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity