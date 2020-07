Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

HOME ON A PRIVATE HALF ACRE LOT LOCATED IN BROOKHAVEN'S SOUGHT-AFTER CAMBRIDGE PARK. LOCATED MINUTES AWAY FROM SILVER LAKE, THE BRITTANY CLUB, HISTORIC BROOKHAVEN, BLACKBURN PARK, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND INTERSTATES. DON'T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THIS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH A PRIVATE WALK OUT DECK AND FENCED BACKYARD. HARDWOODS THROUGHOUT THE HOME WITH A NEW KITCHEN THAT INCLUDES MAPLE CABINETS, GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.