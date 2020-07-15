Rent Calculator
3297 Finistere Ct NE
3297 Finistere Court Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
3297 Finistere Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4 bed/2 bath; all electric; MARTA stop at front of lawn
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have any available units?
3297 Finistere Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have?
Some of 3297 Finistere Ct NE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3297 Finistere Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
3297 Finistere Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3297 Finistere Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 3297 Finistere Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookhaven
.
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE offer parking?
No, 3297 Finistere Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3297 Finistere Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have a pool?
No, 3297 Finistere Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 3297 Finistere Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3297 Finistere Ct NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3297 Finistere Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3297 Finistere Ct NE has units with air conditioning.
