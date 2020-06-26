3187 Cates Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful craftsman home located in sought after Brookhaven nhood. Amazing Kitchen w/custom tile back splash, Island & SS appliances overlooking Family Room w/cozy stone Fireplace. Immaculate Hardwoods throughout main & upstairs landing. Over sized Master opens into beautiful tiled Master Bath w/separate shower & jetted tub. Spacious secondary Bedrooms.Gorgeous stone patio suitable for entertaining, detached garage, private fenced in yard,& professional landscaping. This immaculate well maintained home is move in ready! Close to shopping, restaurants, parks & schools.