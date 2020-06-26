All apartments in Brookhaven
3187 Cates Avenue
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:09 PM

3187 Cates Avenue

3187 Cates Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

3187 Cates Ave NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful craftsman home located in sought after Brookhaven nhood. Amazing Kitchen w/custom tile back splash, Island & SS appliances overlooking Family Room w/cozy stone Fireplace. Immaculate Hardwoods throughout main & upstairs landing. Over sized Master opens into beautiful tiled Master Bath w/separate shower & jetted tub. Spacious secondary Bedrooms.Gorgeous stone patio suitable for entertaining, detached garage, private fenced in yard,& professional landscaping. This immaculate well maintained home is move in ready! Close to shopping, restaurants, parks & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3187 Cates Avenue have any available units?
3187 Cates Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3187 Cates Avenue have?
Some of 3187 Cates Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3187 Cates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3187 Cates Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3187 Cates Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3187 Cates Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3187 Cates Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3187 Cates Avenue offers parking.
Does 3187 Cates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3187 Cates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3187 Cates Avenue have a pool?
No, 3187 Cates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3187 Cates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3187 Cates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3187 Cates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3187 Cates Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3187 Cates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3187 Cates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
