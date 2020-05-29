All apartments in Brookhaven
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:36 PM

3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast · (404) 321-3123
Location

3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light. Upstairs large master bedroom & bath with jetted tub & walk in closet. Bsmt is finished with den, wet bar / kitchenette, bedroom, full bath, wine cellar, & media room. Opens onto lush back yard. Smart home includes: Smart Fridge, Nest Thermostats, Lvl2 Car Charger, & two 65"+ TVs included in rental!--- Earliest Available 08/01/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have any available units?
3183 Windsor Lake Drive has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have?
Some of 3183 Windsor Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3183 Windsor Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3183 Windsor Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3183 Windsor Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3183 Windsor Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3183 Windsor Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
