3183 Windsor Lake Drive

Amenities
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light. Upstairs large master bedroom & bath with jetted tub & walk in closet. Bsmt is finished with den, wet bar / kitchenette, bedroom, full bath, wine cellar, & media room. Opens onto lush back yard. Smart home includes: Smart Fridge, Nest Thermostats, Lvl2 Car Charger, & two 65"+ TVs included in rental!--- Earliest Available 08/01/2020