3155 Frontenac Court NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Beautiful, renovated home in Premier Brookhaven Location! Brittany swim, tennis and lake community. Located on a rare cul de sac street within the subdivision, this home boasts a fabulous, gourmet, chefs kitchen with 9 ft quartz island, custom cabinetry,new high end stainless steel appliances,shiplap and added mudroom. All new light fixtures and hardwoods throughout. New paint,Hvac system and tankless water heater. Cozy family room is open to the living room and the deck. All bedrooms are up, with added upstairs laundry room. Level front and back yard.