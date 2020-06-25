All apartments in Brookhaven
3155 Frontenac Court NE

3155 Frontenac Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3155 Frontenac Court Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Lynwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, renovated home in Premier Brookhaven Location! Brittany swim, tennis and lake community. Located on a rare cul de sac street within the subdivision, this home boasts a fabulous, gourmet, chefs kitchen with 9 ft quartz island, custom cabinetry,new high end stainless steel appliances,shiplap and added mudroom. All new light fixtures and hardwoods throughout. New paint,Hvac system and tankless water heater. Cozy family room is open to the living room and the deck. All bedrooms are up, with added upstairs laundry room. Level front and back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have any available units?
3155 Frontenac Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have?
Some of 3155 Frontenac Court NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Frontenac Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Frontenac Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Frontenac Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Frontenac Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE offer parking?
No, 3155 Frontenac Court NE does not offer parking.
Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Frontenac Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 3155 Frontenac Court NE has a pool.
Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3155 Frontenac Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3155 Frontenac Court NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3155 Frontenac Court NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3155 Frontenac Court NE has units with air conditioning.
