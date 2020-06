Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Charming Ashford Park 3 bedroom (possible 4th bedroom) / 2 bath home with expansive private backyard. Spacious kitchen overlooking large back deck and family room. Master bedroom with private en suite. Possible 4th bedroom or separate office/rec room, washer, dryer and storage room. Private, backyard with large entertaining deck. Freshly painted and move-in ready! Tenant responsible for all utilities, including lawn maintenance. $40 fee per applicant. 18 yrs old and over.