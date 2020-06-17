Rent Calculator
Brookhaven, GA
3007 Parkridge Dr NE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:47 AM
3007 Parkridge Dr NE
3007 Parkridge Drive Northeast
·
Location
3007 Parkridge Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brookhaven - Property Id: 120114
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/120114p
Property Id 120114
(RLNE5012878)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have any available units?
3007 Parkridge Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookhaven, GA
.
What amenities does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have?
Some of 3007 Parkridge Dr NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3007 Parkridge Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3007 Parkridge Dr NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3007 Parkridge Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE offer parking?
No, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE does not offer parking.
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3007 Parkridge Dr NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3007 Parkridge Dr NE does not have units with air conditioning.
