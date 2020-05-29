All apartments in Brookhaven
3004 Parkridge Drive NE
3004 Parkridge Drive NE

3004 Parkridge Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3004 Parkridge Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW! Great ranch on basement in Ashford Park! Open floor plan! Beautiful living room with hard wood floors and eat in area overlooking private deck! Chefs kitchen w center island, stainless appliances, built in microwave, and granite counter tops! Large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, master bedroom has private deck access. Basement features a one car garage and office/bedroom/playroom w exterior access and Mud room. Fenced back yard! Conveniently located in Brookhaven near shops, restaurants and Marta-Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have any available units?
3004 Parkridge Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have?
Some of 3004 Parkridge Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3004 Parkridge Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
3004 Parkridge Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3004 Parkridge Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE offers parking.
Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have a pool?
No, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3004 Parkridge Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3004 Parkridge Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.
