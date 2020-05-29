3004 Parkridge Drive NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! Great ranch on basement in Ashford Park! Open floor plan! Beautiful living room with hard wood floors and eat in area overlooking private deck! Chefs kitchen w center island, stainless appliances, built in microwave, and granite counter tops! Large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, master bedroom has private deck access. Basement features a one car garage and office/bedroom/playroom w exterior access and Mud room. Fenced back yard! Conveniently located in Brookhaven near shops, restaurants and Marta-Hurry!