All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE
Last updated January 20 2020 at 11:07 PM

2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE

2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Park at Oglethrope
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Park at Oglethrope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bed 2 bath single story townhome has a fenced in yard, 2 car garage, private front and back patio, large dining room and includes a washer and dryer. The location is amazing, easy walking distance to Town Brookhaven!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have any available units?
2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have?
Some of 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE offers parking.
Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have a pool?
No, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE
Brookhaven, GA 30324
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College