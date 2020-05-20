2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive NE

2958 Crosswycke Forest Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Park at Oglethrope
This 2 bed 2 bath single story townhome has a fenced in yard, 2 car garage, private front and back patio, large dining room and includes a washer and dryer. The location is amazing, easy walking distance to Town Brookhaven!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
