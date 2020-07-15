All apartments in Brookhaven
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3

2941 Caldwell Road Northeast · (404) 429-8303
Location

2941 Caldwell Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sharp condo in desirable Ashford Park in Brookhaven - All open - Loft like living (except separate Bedrooms - bathrooms). Loaded with upgrades, beautiful hardwood floors, marble bathroom w/glass enclosed shower including a rain shower head, back lit mirror & cabinet, quartz counter tops includes a large breakfast bar, custom chrome tile kitchen back splash, vaulted ceilings with LED can lights, decorative beams, custom chrome lighting. All appliances including a wine refrigerator, washer and dryer. Move-in in time to enjoy a beautiful "Spring in Atlanta!"

(RLNE3977702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have any available units?
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have?
Some of 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 offer parking?
No, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 does not offer parking.
Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have a pool?
No, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have accessible units?
No, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3 does not have units with air conditioning.
