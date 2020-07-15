2941 Caldwell Road NE #B3

Amenities
Sharp condo in desirable Ashford Park in Brookhaven - All open - Loft like living (except separate Bedrooms - bathrooms). Loaded with upgrades, beautiful hardwood floors, marble bathroom w/glass enclosed shower including a rain shower head, back lit mirror & cabinet, quartz counter tops includes a large breakfast bar, custom chrome tile kitchen back splash, vaulted ceilings with LED can lights, decorative beams, custom chrome lighting. All appliances including a wine refrigerator, washer and dryer. Move-in in time to enjoy a beautiful "Spring in Atlanta!"
