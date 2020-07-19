All apartments in Brookhaven
2822 Buford Hwy
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2822 Buford Hwy

2822 Buford Highway · No Longer Available
Location

2822 Buford Highway, Brookhaven, GA 30329
Pine Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Remarkable Value. Unbeatable Location.
Buckhead Plaza in Brookhaven GA is conveniently located close to Lenox Mall and to a variety of restaurants and shopping centers. Just minutes from I-85, I-75 and I-400 Enjoy our swimming pool, convenient laundry facility, beautiful landscaping, professional maintenance and management. we Offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments. call to schedule a visit to your new home.

EXTRAORDINARIA UBICATION. INCREIBLE PRECIO
Bookhead Plaza Apartments, estan convenientemente ubicados en Brookhaven, Ga, muy cerca del Lenox Mall y de una variedad de centros comerciales, tiendas, y a solo unos minutos de las autopistas I-400, I-85, I-75. Disfrute de Refrescante Piscina, Lavanderia en la Propiedad, Precioso Panorama, Atento Personal de Mantenimiento y Oficina de Arrendamiento. Ofrecemos Espaciosos Apartamentos de Una Dos y Tres Habitaciones, llamenos al. o visitenos para conocer su futuro hogar. Gracias

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

