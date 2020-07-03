2804 Archway Lane

Amenities
Luxury townhome nestled in a tree-lined community in sought after Ashford Park! Bursting w/ upgrades, this designer home features a bright open concept, hardwood floors, wainscotting, 9ft ceilings & rare fenced in backyard! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, oversized island, subway tile, SS appliances & walk-in pantry! Spacious fireside family room! Immaculately maintained w/ 2 master suites w/ large walk-in closets! Huge 3rd level bedroom/playroom/media room/office w/ double closets! Mins to Dresden Village, Town Brookhaven, Skyland Dog Park, I-85 & I-285! 1-car garage!