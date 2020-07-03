All apartments in Brookhaven
Find more places like 2804 Archway Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookhaven, GA
/
2804 Archway Lane
Last updated November 1 2019 at 4:53 AM

2804 Archway Lane

2804 Archway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookhaven
See all
Ashford Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2804 Archway Drive, Brookhaven, GA 30341
Ashford Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Luxury townhome nestled in a tree-lined community in sought after Ashford Park! Bursting w/ upgrades, this designer home features a bright open concept, hardwood floors, wainscotting, 9ft ceilings & rare fenced in backyard! Gourmet kitchen w/ granite, oversized island, subway tile, SS appliances & walk-in pantry! Spacious fireside family room! Immaculately maintained w/ 2 master suites w/ large walk-in closets! Huge 3rd level bedroom/playroom/media room/office w/ double closets! Mins to Dresden Village, Town Brookhaven, Skyland Dog Park, I-85 & I-285! 1-car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Archway Lane have any available units?
2804 Archway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookhaven, GA.
What amenities does 2804 Archway Lane have?
Some of 2804 Archway Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Archway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Archway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Archway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Archway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Archway Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Archway Lane offers parking.
Does 2804 Archway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Archway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Archway Lane have a pool?
No, 2804 Archway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Archway Lane have accessible units?
No, 2804 Archway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Archway Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Archway Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Archway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Archway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319

Similar Pages

Brookhaven 1 BedroomsBrookhaven 2 Bedrooms
Brookhaven Apartments with GymBrookhaven Apartments with Parking
Brookhaven Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North BrookhavenBuford HighwayPark At Oglethrope
Drew ValleyAshford Park
Lenox ParkBrookhaven Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Oglethorpe UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College