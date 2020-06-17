2717 Redding Rd

Amenities
Charming Ranch Home Located in Sought after "Ashford Park", in Brookhaven! Great Location! Rocking Chair Front Porch,Open Floor Plan, Perfect Roommate Split Plan, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Parks, Convenient to Major Highways: Ga400, I-285, I-85, Minutes to Lenox Mall & Marta Station, Partial Basement for Storage, Huge Laundry Room includes Washer & Dryer, Oversized Family Room with Separate Dining area,Breakfast Room, Formal Living Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Hardwood Flooring, One Car Carport, Large Secondary Bedrooms. Lots of Storage Space, Yard Maintenance is included.