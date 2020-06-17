All apartments in Brookhaven
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:24 AM

2717 Redding Rd

2717 Redding Road Northeast · (770) 354-3325
Location

2717 Redding Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA 30319
Ashford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1922 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming Ranch Home Located in Sought after "Ashford Park", in Brookhaven! Great Location! Rocking Chair Front Porch,Open Floor Plan, Perfect Roommate Split Plan, Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Parks, Convenient to Major Highways: Ga400, I-285, I-85, Minutes to Lenox Mall & Marta Station, Partial Basement for Storage, Huge Laundry Room includes Washer & Dryer, Oversized Family Room with Separate Dining area,Breakfast Room, Formal Living Room with Stacked Stone Fireplace, Hardwood Flooring, One Car Carport, Large Secondary Bedrooms. Lots of Storage Space, Yard Maintenance is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Redding Rd have any available units?
2717 Redding Rd has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2717 Redding Rd have?
Some of 2717 Redding Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Redding Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Redding Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Redding Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Redding Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookhaven.
Does 2717 Redding Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Redding Rd offers parking.
Does 2717 Redding Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Redding Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Redding Rd have a pool?
No, 2717 Redding Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Redding Rd have accessible units?
No, 2717 Redding Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Redding Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Redding Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Redding Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Redding Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
